Contrasting of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.8%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.