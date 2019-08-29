Contrasting of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Both Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -2.24 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.79 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 highlights Bionano Genomics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, Medpace Holdings Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.2%. Comparatively, Medpace Holdings Inc. has 23.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. has -50.19% weaker performance while Medpace Holdings Inc. has 48.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bionano Genomics Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.