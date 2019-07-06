Contrasting of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Since BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.66 N/A -0.50 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.15 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 39.80% at a $114.64 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $86.25, which is potential 24.91% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.