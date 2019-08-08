Contrasting of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.19 N/A -0.50 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 69.82 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 49.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.4%. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.