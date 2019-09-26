Contrasting of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.10% -2.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. N/A 83 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$119 is the consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., with a potential upside of 66.29%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%. Based on the data given earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals beat BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.