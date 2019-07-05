Contrasting of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

$114.64 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.