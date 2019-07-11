Contrasting of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -1.07 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 2 16.41 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BIOLASE Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Volatility and Risk

BIOLASE Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransEnterix Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. TransEnterix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BIOLASE Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is BIOLASE Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of BIOLASE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08% TransEnterix Inc. -31.88% -36.77% -48.35% -56.21% -41.74% -37.61%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. has 118.08% stronger performance while TransEnterix Inc. has -37.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TransEnterix Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.