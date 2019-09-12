Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.79% and an $78.17 average price target. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 61.55% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 86.2%. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.