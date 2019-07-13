Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.19% and an $79.17 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 133.59% and its consensus price target is $27.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 14.1% respectively. 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.