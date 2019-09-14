Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 80.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.40% -89.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. N/A 49 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$65 is the consensus target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., with a potential upside of 38.21%. The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s peers beat Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.