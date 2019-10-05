Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Since Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 103,751,187.08% -201.4% -89.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, with potential upside of 80.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 3.7% respectively. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.