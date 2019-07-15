Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (:)

We are contrasting Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (:) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 74.11% at a $79.17 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 88.7%. 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.