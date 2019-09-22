Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 66.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.