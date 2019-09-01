Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 99.46% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with consensus price target of $78.17. Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 142.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.