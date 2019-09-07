Contrasting of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 88.41% upside potential and an average target price of $78.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.