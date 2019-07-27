Contrasting of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biogen Inc. has 94.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Biogen Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.77% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biogen Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 35.30% 18.40% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Biogen Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. N/A 266 9.88 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Biogen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Biogen Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Biogen Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

Biogen Inc. currently has an average price target of $270.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. The peers have a potential upside of 59.85%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Biogen Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biogen Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -0.17% -0.77% -28.29% -29.09% -18.33% -23.37% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Biogen Inc. has -23.37% weaker performance while Biogen Inc.’s peers have 27.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s peers have 2.77 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biogen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biogen Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Biogen Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s peers are 8.48% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Biogen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biogen Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.