Contrasting of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biofrontera AG and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Biofrontera AG and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Biofrontera AG and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biofrontera AG and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Biofrontera AG’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Biofrontera AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.