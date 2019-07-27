Contrasting of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.23 N/A -9.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.4, with potential downside of -39.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Biofrontera AG was more bullish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.