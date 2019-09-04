Contrasting of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 96.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biofrontera AG and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Biofrontera AG on 4 of the 5 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.