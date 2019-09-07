Contrasting of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. In other hand, PolarityTE Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 68.56% upside potential and an average target price of $7.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.