Contrasting of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, and a 72.90% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 13.1%. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.