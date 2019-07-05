Contrasting of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Since BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.57 N/A -0.61 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 505.71 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 55.79% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.