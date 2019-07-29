Contrasting of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.77 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. Agenus Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.4 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 102.74%. Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 110.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.