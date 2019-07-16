Contrasting of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 96.29%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus target price and a 1,328.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.