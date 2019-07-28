Contrasting of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 15.79 N/A -1.00 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 325.70% and an $13.75 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 11%. Insiders owned 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.