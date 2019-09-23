Contrasting of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We will be comparing the differences between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.97 N/A -1.00 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 30.38 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 333.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -19.68% and its consensus price target is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 82.8% respectively. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.