Contrasting of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.11 75.68M -1.00 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,571,787,813.91% -223.3% -71.7% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,330,336.40% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 492.59% and an $16 consensus price target. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 310.80% and its consensus price target is $17.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.