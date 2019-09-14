Contrasting of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.53 N/A -1.00 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 53.87 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 354.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14. Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 121.52%. The results provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.