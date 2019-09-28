Contrasting of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,594,535,294.32% -223.3% -71.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,551,613,448.22% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 341.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.