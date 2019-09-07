Contrasting of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.64
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 34.79%. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 72.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
