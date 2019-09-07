Contrasting of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.64 N/A -0.28 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 34.79%. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 72.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 3.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.