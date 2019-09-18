Contrasting of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.42 N/A -0.28 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 72.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.