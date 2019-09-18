Contrasting of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.42
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 72.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
