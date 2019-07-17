Contrasting of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.66 N/A -9.44 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 287 4.03 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 highlights Biocept Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -432.1% -214.6% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Biocept Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 188.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of Biocept Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -8.87% -19.22% -20% -55.98% -87.66% -3.27% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Biocept Inc. has -3.27% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 28.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.