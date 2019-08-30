Contrasting of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

This is a contrast between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.04 N/A 3.10 67.86 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.76 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 32.14% upside potential and an average target price of $250. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 1,135.15%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.