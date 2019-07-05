Contrasting of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 188 11.80 N/A 3.10 63.51 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 19.43 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Techne Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $226.67, and a 4.59% upside potential. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $13.43, while its potential upside is 50.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.