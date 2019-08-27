Contrasting of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.25 N/A 3.10 67.86 iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and iBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price is $250, while its potential upside is 31.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 8.1%. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats iBio Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.