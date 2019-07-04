Contrasting of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 188 11.80 N/A 3.10 63.51 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$226.67 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.59%. On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 174.81% and its average price target is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.38%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.