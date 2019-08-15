Contrasting of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.39 N/A 3.10 67.86 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bio-Techne Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$250 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.65%. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 154.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.