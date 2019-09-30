Contrasting of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 334 2.27 21.28M 17.13 18.38 DexCom Inc. 160 1.15 89.96M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 6,361,733.93% 12.5% 9% DexCom Inc. 56,256,644.36% -21.9% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, DexCom Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, DexCom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. DexCom Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.20% and an $370 average target price. Competitively DexCom Inc. has an average target price of $177.43, with potential upside of 18.89%. Based on the results shown earlier, DexCom Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, DexCom Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has stronger performance than DexCom Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors DexCom Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.