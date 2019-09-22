Contrasting of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,168 5.75 N/A 49.54 24.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bilibili Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Bilibili Inc. is $19.8, with potential upside of 29.75%. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.’s average target price is $1400, while its potential upside is 13.83%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bilibili Inc. seems more appealing than Alphabet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and Alphabet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 69.95%. Insiders held 6.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Alphabet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48%

For the past year Bilibili Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.