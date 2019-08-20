Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Its Rivals

As Conglomerates company, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 50.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
