Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Its Rivals

As Conglomerates company, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 50.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has 23.64% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.