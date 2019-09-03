Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
Table 1 demonstrates Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
