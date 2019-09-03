Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 demonstrates Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.