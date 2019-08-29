Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

This is a contrast between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 75.7%. Insiders held 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.