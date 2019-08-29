Contrasting of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

This is a contrast between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 75.7%. Insiders held 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
