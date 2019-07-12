Contrasting of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Its Competitors

As Sporting Goods Stores company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.90% of all Sporting Goods Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.70% of all Sporting Goods Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 3.46% 11.93% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 99.63M 2.88B 14.18

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 1.00 2.31

The rivals have a potential upside of 38.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 17.95% 6.98% -29.77% -27.37% -64.84% 6.56% Industry Average 5.36% 4.56% 10.32% 7.80% 8.81% 20.29%

For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation are 1.4 and 0.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have 1.70 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.57 which is 42.67% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals beat Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.