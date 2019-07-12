Contrasting of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and Its Competitors

As Sporting Goods Stores company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.6% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.90% of all Sporting Goods Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.70% of all Sporting Goods Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|0.00%
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|Industry Average
|3.46%
|11.93%
|6.10%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|99.63M
|2.88B
|14.18
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.67
|1.00
|2.31
The rivals have a potential upside of 38.51%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
|17.95%
|6.98%
|-29.77%
|-27.37%
|-64.84%
|6.56%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|4.56%
|10.32%
|7.80%
|8.81%
|20.29%
For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation are 1.4 and 0.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have 1.70 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.
Risk & Volatility
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.57 which is 42.67% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s rivals beat Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.
