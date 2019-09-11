Contrasting of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.15 N/A -1.46 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.39 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 111.92% and an $18.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 91%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.