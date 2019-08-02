Contrasting of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.76 N/A -1.46 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 124.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.