Contrasting of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, and a 96.53% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.