Contrasting of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 18.62 N/A -1.46 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 21.16 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 69.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.67. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 22.92% and its average target price is $45. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 0%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.