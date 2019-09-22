Contrasting of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

We will be comparing the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, and a 96.53% upside potential. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 91.12%. The data provided earlier shows that Bicycle Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 0%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.