Contrasting of BHP Group (BHP) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 53 3.25 N/A 3.32 15.50 Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.41

Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group and Auryn Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Auryn Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BHP Group. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BHP Group’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Auryn Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BHP Group and Auryn Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 1 3.00 Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BHP Group and Auryn Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 10.09% respectively. 5.4% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 25.9% are Auryn Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -0.7% -8.21% -0.46% 13.73% 4.76% 11.05% Auryn Resources Inc. 2.7% -6.17% 44.76% 42.06% 15.15% 66.1%

For the past year BHP Group’s stock price has smaller growth than Auryn Resources Inc.

Summary

BHP Group beats Auryn Resources Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.