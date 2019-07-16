Contrasting of BHP Group (BBL) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.88 N/A 3.50 12.90 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see BHP Group and Uranium Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BHP Group and Uranium Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15%

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BHP Group are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Uranium Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.7. Uranium Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BHP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

BHP Group and Uranium Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BHP Group and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17% Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2%

For the past year BHP Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Uranium Energy Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BHP Group beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.